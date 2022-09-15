Michael Pittman did not practice on Thursday
On Wednesday, Colts receiver Michael Pittman was limited in practice. On Thursday, he didn’t practice at all.
If things don’t change on Friday, that could be a significant blow to Indianapolis’ passing game for Sunday’s matchup with Jacksonville.
Pittman is dealing with a quad injury. Last week, Pittman finished with nine catches on 13 targets for 121 yards with a touchdown. Running back Nyheim Hines was next on the team with six catches for 50 yards.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (hip) also might have a tough time getting to the field on Sunday as he missed his second practice in a row.
Cornerback Kenny Moore (hip) also did not practice. Receiver Alec Pierce (concussion) got back on the field as a limited participant.
In better news, linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) was a full participant for the second day in a row.
Michael Pittman did not practice on Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk