Michael Pierce returns to Vikings practice

The Vikings may be getting an important piece of their defensive line back this week.

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce practiced on Wednesday for the first time in two months. Pierce has missed the last seven games while on injured reserve with an elbow injury, but the team designated him for return as they began on-field preparations for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said he hopes Pierce will be able to play against the Lions. He’s eligible to be activated at any point in the next 21 games and will be shut down for the year if he doesn’t return to the active roster before that window closes.

Pierce had nine tackles and two sacks in his four starts this season.

