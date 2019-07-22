Michael Pierce, Daylon Mack, Jaylon Ferguson removed from NFI

Marquise Brown isn’t ready to practice yet, but three other Ravens players have passed physicals. Thus, the team removed defensive tackle Michael Pierce, defensive tackle Daylon Mack and outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson from the non-football injury list.

That means all three are available to practice Thursday when the Ravens begin camp.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ferguson was a third-round choice and Mack a fifth-rounder.

The Ravens pulled Pierce, who is entering his fourth season, off the field during the mandatory minicamp because of his conditioning.

Pierce blamed himself for mismanaging his offseason running while skipping the team’s offseason conditioning program and voluntary practices in the spring.

Brown, the team’s first-round pick, continues to work his way back from Lisfranc surgery on his foot in February.