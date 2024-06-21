Michael Phelps Heads to Paris Next Month To Cover Olympics for NBC

Credit: Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard via Getty Images

Michael Phelps, who has won more Olympic medals than any other human, will join NBCUniversal’s Olympics coverage in Paris this summer. Phelps won 28 Olympic medals in swimming, including 23 golds.

Phelps will offer commentary and analysis on the daytime and primetime shows on NBC and Peacock, and will join Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines in the booth for some swimming events.

He will be in the booth with Hicks and Gaines in primetime Friday, June 21, for the Olympic swimming trials in Indianapolis.

Phelps picked up eight medals at both the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, then six apiece at the 2012 and 2016 Games.

He also worked with NBC on the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

“We are excited to have Michael return to our coverage across both daytime and primetime, and of course, the place where no one knows more about winning – at the pool,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer and president, NBC Olympics Production. “With his ability to analyze and entertain, our viewers are in for another gold-medal performance.”

The Olympics starts July 26 and ends August 11.