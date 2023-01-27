Michael Pezzetta with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Michael Pezzetta (Montreal Canadiens) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/26/2023
Michael Pezzetta (Montreal Canadiens) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/26/2023
Former president claimed victory at a weekend-long golf tournament despite missing half the play
One NFL team had a bold assessment of Brock Purdy on its pre-draft scouting report.
Greg Papa breaks down how the 49ers can take advantage of one of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
In less than a day Patrick Reed went from calling Rory McIlroy “an immature child” to praising the world No 1 for alerting him to the fact he could return to bed for a few more hours of sleep because of a weather delay to the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic.
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King after stepping down. “I don’t [more]
Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.
The NBA's Last Two Minute Report confirmed the refs missed a call on Klay Thompson's go-ahead 3-pointer in the Warriors' win over the Grizzlies.
Nick Faldo gave his thoughts on LIV Golf, the upcoming Ryder Cup, Greg Norman and more in a recent interview with Sky Sports News.
Lemonier spent time with the Chargers and Cardinals as well.
Steve Wilks' legal representation is none too pleased with the Panthers' decision to pass up on their client.
The Bruins are on pace to shatter regular season records, so what should they do at the trade deadline to improve their roster? Check out our list of five defensemen trade targets for Boston.
Reed approached McIlroy on the driving range in Dubai before being snubbed by the world No 1
As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship Sunday, what will the weather be like for the game?
Ukraine's ambassador to Australia on Friday urged tennis officials to ban Novak Djokovic's father from the Australian Open after he was filmed posing with fans brandishing Russian flags.A video posted to a pro-Russian Australian YouTube account on Thursday showed Djokovic's father Srdjan posing with a man holding a Russian flag with Vladimir Putin's face on it.
The Capitals and Hurricanes released their jersey designs for the 2023 Stadium Series game Thursday.
The NFL named the finalists for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and more major awards that will be handed out at the NFL Honors.
According to a report, the BBC is set to not renew its deal to show highlights of the event.
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of 2023 on Wednesday, and he has the Chicago Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1 pick.
By Simon Briggs, Tennis Correspondent, in Melbourne
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that he has been talking to Tom Brady this week for advice about getting ready for the AFC Championship Game. “I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said. “Why would you not want [more]