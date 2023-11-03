Michael Penix vs Caleb Williams is a superstar QB battle

The No. 5 Washington Huskies and Michael Penix (8-0 overall, 5-0 Pac-12) come to Los Angeles to challenge Caleb Williams and the No. 20 USC Trojans (7-2, 5-1) on Saturday. It’s a big-screen moment in Hollywood for USC’s homecoming and the biggest game of the season.

The Big Ten-bound programs come into the showdown following narrow escapes in the Bay Area last week. Washington held off Stanford 42-33. USC broke up a 2-point conversion pass to hold on for a 50-49 win over California.

We get the blessing of two potential first-round quarterbacks going at it Saturday night on ABC at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time.

2023 Passing Stats

Penix, 203-for-294, 2,945 yards, 24 TDs, 6 interceptions

Williams, 189-for-277, 2,646 yards, 25 TDs, 4 interceptions.

Career Passing Stats

Penix, 907-for-1,424, 11,783 yards, 84 TDs, 29 interceptions

Williams, 658-for-988, 9,045 yards, 88 TDs, 13 interceptions.

The Huskies lead the nation in passing offense and are No. 5 in total offense per game. The Trojans are 11th in the nation in passing and No. 2 in total offense. Sparks will fly and points will be had in L.A. on Saturday.

Here are the game details:

Saturday, Nov. 4 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum — Los Angeles, California

ABC television

