Michael Penix releases video saying he’ll return to Washington Huskies for 2023

Roster moves and player decisions are a huge point of focus now that the college football season is over. The transfer portal opens on Monday, Dec. 5. A lot of player movement is about to take place, and a lot of coaching staffs — in addition to working the recruiting trail — are going to work on recruiting in the portal to snatch proven veteran talent.

Obviously, other players aren’t deciding whether to transfer out of their current schools; they’re deciding on whether to enter the NFL draft. One such player is Michael Penix, whom many scouts believe is ready for the pros, given the luminous and productive season he just had at the University of Washington under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Penix, however, doesn’t want to go to the NFL just yet.

This is huge news. Let’s unpack it a little bit and give you other news updates around the Pac-12 football world and in the world of the transfer portal:

THE NEWS

HUSKY FANS SEEM HAPPY

omg oh my god OH MY GOD I'm so fired up I just ran outside and speared the first person I saw, got up, WOOFED and HOWLED like a dawg, flashed the dubs up and then kept sprinting https://t.co/GLR1LysMPd — Jay Gladstone (@Doogstone) December 5, 2022

FACT

News: UW will be a problem next year. https://t.co/DRm71GrtYm — Matt Schubert (@MattDSchubert) December 5, 2022

INSTAGRAM

BREAKING: UW QB Michael Penix Jr. just announced on Instagram that he’s returning for the 2023 season pic.twitter.com/tyZJnbdxtN — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2022

REMINDER ABOUT 2022 WASHINGTON

The Huskies’ two losses were in games in which they scored at least 32 points and (between the two games) averaged 35 points.

ALSO THIS:

Washington would have reached the Pac-12 Championship Game if it hadn’t lost to Arizona State. The Huskies could have played USC in Las Vegas, and the winner of the game might have been in prime position for the playoff. (USC was in position, but UW could have been in position as well.)

USC VS WASHINGTON

The two schools did not play each of the past two years, so they should play in 2023. However, the Pac-12 has said it will alter its scheduling framework in 2023 to account for the lack of divisions.

BO NIX

Bo Nix will play in the Holiday Bowl for Oregon against North Carolina, which would certainly seem to suggest he is coming back for 2023 and not going to the NFL next year. Follow Ducks Wire for more details on Nix.

DEION SANDERS CLEANING HOUSE AT COLORADO

Deion Sanders is wasting absolutely no time telling Colorado players they need to hit the portal to make room for incoming players.

Follow our friends at Buffaloes Wire for complete Deion Sanders coverage.

DEION VIDEO

Deion Sanders telling the CU Buffs football team that he’s bringing his own luggage, and that they better hit the portal. This is crazy 🤯 pic.twitter.com/004LUKiTr2 — College FB Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) December 4, 2022

OREGON TRANSFER PORTAL NEWS FROM DUCKS WIRE

Ducks Wire is busy covering the Oregon part of the portal.

FOUR OREGON PORTAL ENTRANTS AS OF SUNDAY EVENING

The fourth player to transfer out of Oregon today? Expect more tomorrow. https://t.co/m15iNfO5Lb — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 5, 2022

WASHINGTON NIL DONATION PUSH

Don’t forget to donate at https://t.co/ybiD1R0Op2 ☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️ — Coker (@coker_UDub) December 5, 2022

MEANWHILE

No updates on Stanford’s head coaching search.

KENNY DILLINGHAM SPEAKS TO ARIZONA STATE FANS

.@KennyDillingham’s message to ASU fans at Desert Financial Arena: pic.twitter.com/z3XIGRMBty — Jordan Hamm (@JordyHamm) December 5, 2022

KENNY DILLINGHAM'S ASU STAFF

ASU will hire Brian Ward as defensive coordinator under Kenny Dillingham, source confirms. Ward is finishing first season in the same role at Washington State, which was first in scoring defense (19.3 points) and third in total defense (366 yards) in the Pac-12. — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) December 4, 2022

OTHER DILLINGHAM STAFFERS

BREAKING: Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle informed his team this morning that he has accepted a job coaching special teams and tight ends at Arizona State. Ragle was head coach at Chaparral from 2007-11, where he won a state title with Kenny Dillingham on his 2011 staff. — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) November 28, 2022

DILLINGHAM IS HIRING MULTIPLE WASHINGTON STATE ASSISTANTS

OREGON STATE NEWS

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said defensive back Rejzohn Wright is the only player to have opted out of the Las Vegas Bowl thus far. On the injury front: tight end Luke Musgrave will not play and running back Damien Martinez is good to go. — Carter Bahns (@carterbahns) December 4, 2022

SUNDAY NIGHT UPDATE: UIAGALELEI HAS ENTERED THE PORTAL

We speculated about that possibility Sunday morning. D.J. Uiagalelei didn’t take long to make up his mind.

WILL PAC-12 TEAMS SNAG BIG QB TRANSFERS?

Transfers helped USC, Oregon, and Washington in 2022. Colorado is getting Shedeur Sanders as part of Deion’s move to Boulder in 2023. Will Oregon State go after a prominent transfer quarterback?

