Michael Penix makes appearance in Tuscaloosa, helps Kalen DeBoer recruit

Michael Penix capped off an incredible college football career with an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship as the signal caller for Kalen DeBoer and the Washington Huskies last season.

Penix has since become a first-round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons and is on his way to becoming a future star in the NFL.

Penix played a total of three seasons under the guidance of DeBoer, one with the Indiana Hoosiers in 2019 and then the previous two seasons in Seattle.

Over the weekend, a picture surfaced on social media of Penix spending time in the new home for Coach DeBoer as the southpaw visited the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

Penix may have never played a down for the Crimson Tide, but he is showing great loyalty to his college coach by taking time to help DeBoer on a busy recruiting weekend in Tuscaloosa.

