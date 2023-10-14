Michael Penix Jr., Washington outlast Bo Nix, Oregon in thriller

Michael Penix Jr., Washington and Bo Nix, and Oregon staged a slugfest in Seattle on Saturday.

The last Heisman contender and team standing were Penix and the Huskies, who defeated the Ducks, 36-33 on a TD pass with 1:38 left in the Pac-12 duel.

Washington took 2 plays and 33 seconds to score and take a 36-33 lead.

Penix found Ja’Lynn Polk for 33 yards and then connected with Rome Odunze on the 18-yard scoring play.

TOUCHDOWN HUSKIES@UW_Football takes the lead with less than 2 minutes left to play! pic.twitter.com/cDVdENKL7E — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

Nix cooly and calmly led a methodical drive that saw play after play with Ducks receivers either stopping the clock by getting out of bounds or gaining a first down.

With 4 seconds left, Camden Lewis came on to try for a game-tying field goal from 42 yards.

It faded right near the goal post and the Huskies remained undefeated. The teams each came into the game at 5-0 and 2-0 in conference play.

NO GOOD

NO GOOD

NO GOOD Oregon misses the field goal and @UW_Football wins it! pic.twitter.com/hHEhCIWZnC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

Nix was 33-of-44 for 337 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Penix was 22-of-37 for 302 yards and 4 touchdowns. He was picked once.

The schools could meet again in the Pac-12 Championship Game in December.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire