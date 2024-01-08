Michael Penix Jr. vs. Michigan: Revisiting Washington QB's 2020 win - with Indiana

Since the advent of the BCS and College Football Playoff eras, championship games are no longer guaranteed to pit programs such as Michigan and Washington against each other.

But while the Huskies and Wolverines have only met three times since 2000 — including a 31-10 win for the Wolverines in Ann Arbor in 2021 — Michigan has seen Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. up close.

Before he transferred to Washington and became this season’s Heisman Trophy runner-up, the left-handed passer was a standout for Indiana, leading the Hoosiers to a 38-21 victory over Michigan during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. It was Indiana's first win vs. Michigan since 1987.

Penix Jr. was electric in the Hoosiers' 38-21 victory over Michigan. Now, Penix and No. 2 Washington (14-0, 9-0 Pac-12) will face No. 1 Michigan (14-0, 9-0 Big Ten) in the College Football Playoff national championship at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The sixth-year quarterback has also only gotten better since he beat Michigan a few seasons ago, leading the Huskies over No. 3 Texas in the CFP semifinal after throwing for 430 yards and two touchdowns. If the Huskies want to win their first national championship since 1992, Penix will have to be similarly effective through the air.

Here’s a lookback at when Penix beat Michigan in 2020:

Michael Penix Jr. stats vs. Michigan

Passing: 30 of 50 passing (60%) for 342 yards and three touchdowns

In college football, an Indiana win over Michigan would be a huge upset. Except in 2020.

The Wolverines, who have the most wins in college football history, came into the matchup ranked 25th, while the Hoosiers entered their game ranked No. 13 in the Coaches Poll.

Indiana had already earned a big win on the season, defeating then-No. 8 Penn State 36-35 in the season opener after Penix Jr. leaped into the endzone for a touchdown and a 2-point conversion with 22 seconds left in the game. The Hoosiers then beat Rutgers 37-21 to be 2-0 heading into their game against Michigan.

And Indiana brought its A-game, defeating the Wolverines 38-21 behind perhaps Penix Jr.’s career-best performance to that point. The future Heisman runner-up completed 30 of 50 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns, outdueling former Michigan quarterback Joe Milton III.

The first half was all Indiana, as Penix Jr. threw two touchdowns late in the first quarter to take a 14-7 lead before throwing for another in the second quarter, putting Michigan at a 24-7 deficit heading into halftime.

The Hoosiers weren’t quite as prolific through the air in the second half, but scored two key touchdowns on run-heavy drives to seal the win.

As has been well documented, Penix Jr. suffered four consecutive season-ending injuries from 2018-21, including in 2020 after leading Indiana to a 5-1 record in games he started. Penix Jr. became a household name after nearly upsetting then-No. 3 Ohio State after throwing for 491 yards and five touchdowns in the 42-35 loss to the Buckeyes.

Michael Penix Jr. stats

2018: 21 of 34 (61.8%) for 219 yards with a touchdown; seven carries for 45 yards

2019: 110 of 160 (68.8%) for 1,394 yards with 10 touchdowns to four interceptions; 22 carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns

2020: 124 of 220 (56.4%) for 1,645 yards with 14 touchdowns to four interceptions; 18 carries for 25 yards and two touchdowns

2021 : 87 of 162 (53.7%) for 939 yards with four touchdowns to seven interceptions; 17 carries for -24 yards with two touchdowns

2022 (Washington): 362 of 554 (65.3%) for 4,641 yards with 31 touchdowns to eight interceptions; 35 carries for 92 yards with four touchdowns

2023: 336 of 504 (66.7%) for 4,648 yards with 35 touchdowns to nine interceptions; 32 carries for 13 yards with three touchdowns

Michael Penix Jr. Big Ten record

Penix Jr. has an impressive win-loss record during his Indiana tenure, finishing 13-5 in Big Ten games as the starter, including 1-0 against Michigan.

2019: 5-1

2020: 6-1

2021: 2-3

Michael Penix Jr. NFL draft projections

Here’s where Penix Jr. is being predicted to land in recent NFL mock drafts:

San Diego Union Tribune: First round, No. 13 overall to Seattle Seahawks

CBS: First round, No. 11 overall to Las Vegas Raiders

Sporting News: First round, No. 14 overall to Los Angeles Rams

Fox Sports: First round, No. 22 overall to Seattle Seahawks

