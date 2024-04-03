Michael Penix Jr. visited with Broncos on Tuesday, Raiders on Wednesday

One of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft has been spending time with a pair of teams in the AFC West this week.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, former Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. took a pre-draft visit with the Broncos on Tuesday and is doing the same with the Raiders on Wednesday.

Denver holds the No. 12 pick in the upcoming draft. Las Vegas has No. 13 overall.

Widely expected to be a first-round pick, Penix had his Pro Day workout last week and is set to meet with several teams. He told ESPN that the Giants, Falcons, and Steelers are also on his list for pre-draft visits.

But as for the teams in the last two days, Denver moved on from Russell Wilson at the start of the new league year, leaving a significant void at QB. The Raiders have rising second-year QB Aidan O’Connell and signed Gardner Minshew as a free agent. But the team is still expected to add a quarterback in the draft.