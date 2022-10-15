Michael Penix Jr. seizing opportunity as Washington's starting quarterback

The Associated Press

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams against Carolina on Sunday after missing two days of practice this week for what coach Sean McVay called personal reasons. McVay would not give further details Friday when asked about Akers' circumstances, though he did say the Rams' leading rusher was not away from the team for the past two days because he was injured. McVay also said the team wanted to keep it ''in-house,'' later adding that the personal reasons cited for Akers' absence are ''more like we're dealing with things internally.