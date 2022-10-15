Michael Penix Jr. seizing opportunity as Washington's starting quarterback
Pac-12 Networks profiles Michael Penix Jr., who has shined as Washington's quarterback since transferring in from Indiana.
Pac-12 Networks profiles Michael Penix Jr., who has shined as Washington's quarterback since transferring in from Indiana.
Patriots legends and entertainment stars were in attendance for Robert Kraft and Dr. Dana Blumberg's surprise New York City wedding Friday night.
The Charlotte Hornets forward showed up to training camp last month with a new fade that sent Twitter abuzz.
Former Tennessee football coach Lane Kiffin sent a message to Vols fans before Saturday's showdown with Alabama during appearance on College GameDay.
We applaud some needed clarity in LIV's OWGR debate, celebrate golf's newest star and question Phil Mickelson’s gaslighting attempt.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams against Carolina on Sunday after missing two days of practice this week for what coach Sean McVay called personal reasons. McVay would not give further details Friday when asked about Akers' circumstances, though he did say the Rams' leading rusher was not away from the team for the past two days because he was injured. McVay also said the team wanted to keep it ''in-house,'' later adding that the personal reasons cited for Akers' absence are ''more like we're dealing with things internally.
Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend, shared her opinion on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s while saying that she "loves" the both of them.
Here's our staff predictions for Tennessee football's matchup against Alabama on Saturday.
Klay Thompson on the Green/Poole altercation: 'Ring night and time will heal all'
Everything you need to know for the final round in Japan.
The #49ers could be down as many as TEN starters vs. the Falcons. Woof.
Sergio Garcia claims that he has allowed his DP World Tour membership to lapse and made himself ineligible for the Ryder Cup to ensure that his presence at next year’s match in Rome does not hamper the chances of his “beloved” Europe team.
Kyle Shanahan spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco about when the 49ers expect Elijah Mitchell to return from his MCL injury.
The Reds lost three catchers on waivers Friday, and they had three more players clear waivers as they begin reworking their 40-man roster.
In their first public interaction since their practice incident, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole showed love for each other.
The Warriors finalized their roster after their last preseason game Friday night.
America's Brooks Koepka said it "kind of sucks" after he hit his best form in years on Friday just as the breakaway LIV Golf tour's first season is about to wind down.
Ryan Fitzpatrick criticized Justin Fields heavily during the Bears' loss to the Commanders on TNF.
Jordan Poole is reportedly finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors.
Xfinity Series opens its Round of 8 Saturday.
Seven birdies, an eagle and a double added up to a 7-under 63 for Uihlein.