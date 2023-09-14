Michael Penix Jr. says doctor didn't clear Indiana QB for 2021 Iowa game after ACL tear

Michael Penix Jr.'s four-year career at Indiana was one marked by several frustrating injuries that kept the talented quarterback from ever truly blossoming with the Hoosiers.

Penix, who has since transferred to play for Washington, never appeared in more than six games in a given season in Bloomington: He suffered a torn ACL in his right knee his freshman season; a sternoclavicular (SC) joint injury as a sophomore in 2019; another ACL injury to the same knee in 2020; and an AC joint injury in 2021.

The former Hoosier quarterback recently shed some light on his second ACL tear, in an interview released on the Pac-12 Network on Saturday: He claimed he was never fully cleared to return from the injury ahead of Indiana's 2021 season opener at Iowa.

"The 2021 season was real hard for me," Penix says in a clip from the interview. "A lot of people don’t know, I was coming back from my second ACL tear, and the Monday of the week of the first game, I get a phone call from the doctor that did my surgery, and he’s like, ‘Hey, you’re not cleared yet from me, but if you wanna play, then you can play.'"

Here's a brief clip from, courtesy of the Pac-12 Network's Yogi Roth:

Penix told reporters in July 2021 that he expected to be ready vs. the Hawkeyes, saying, “I’m right where I need to be right now. One hundred percent Sept. 4 (at Iowa)." He did ultimately play, but struggled vs. the Hawkeyes. He completed 14 of 31 passes for 156 yards and three interceptions and was credited with two rushes for a loss of 7 yards.

Later in the Pac-12 video clip, Penix says the 2021 season was mentally taxing because of the injuries he had accumulated throughout his career. His stat line that season saw him throw for 939 yards and four touchdowns to seven interceptions. He finished his final game as a Hoosier by suffering an AC joint injury in a loss to Penn State.

"There were times when I’d wake up the day of the game and I’d wait until my roommate leaves and I’d just lay on the floor and I’d just cry to God, just praying that he’d protect me that day, because I knew where my head was at that time, and it wasn’t truly fresh," Penix said. "It was a lot of tears man."

Penix transferred from Indiana to Washington ahead of the 2022 season, where he enjoyed his greatest and healthiest college season to date. He played in all 13 of the Huskies' games that year, leading them to an 11-2 record and victory over Texas in the Alamo Bowl. He threw for 4,641 yards and 31 touchdowns to eight interceptions in 2022, all career-highs.

He's off to a similarly fast start in 2023, throwing for 859 yards and eight touchdowns to one interception.

