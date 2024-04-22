Michael Penix Jr. reportedly a late addition to Patriots’ top-30 visits

The New England Patriots completing a top-30 visit with University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. last week raised more than a few eyebrows considering his projected draft position.

It was an interesting meeting for a Patriots team within reach of some of the higher-end quarterback prospects with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. However, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Penix was a late addition to the Patriots’ top-30 visits just in case the team makes the decision to trade down.

Breer wrote:

It’s worth noting that Penix was a late addition to the team’s slate of 30 visits—I’ve heard on good authority that was in case the team decides to trade down. If Daniels is there, I’d bet they take him.

The Patriots aren’t opposed to trading down, but it would likely take a king’s ransom to convince them to do so. That scenario would probably take them out of the Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy sweepstakes and put them in position to look at some of the other quarterbacks on the board, including players like Penix, Bo Nix and Spencer Rattler.

Their meeting with Penix appears to be more of them covering their bases if a certain scenario plays out. As it currently stands, however, the Patriots have yet to budge from the No. 3 spot, despite receiving interest from multiple teams looking to move up.

