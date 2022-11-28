Michael Penix Jr. puts on a show in Apple Cup win

Michael Penix Jr. threw for 484 yards in tonight's win over Washington State‼️ It's second only behind his school record 516 earlier this year vs. Arizona 😳 pic.twitter.com/EumJOFGmha — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2022

Pac-12 after dark rarely disappoints, and Saturday night’s installment of the Evergreen State’s biggest rivalry lived up to the billing.

It featured a showdown between two of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class, and while Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Washington State’s Cameron Ward both delivered the goods, it was the Huskies’ signal-caller who got the last laugh.

Penix shredded the Cougars defense for 485 yards and three touchdowns through the air, adding 34 yards and two more scores on the ground as Washington ran away with a 51-33 victory.

Just as he has all season long, Penix showed off all the physical and mental traits that NFL teams covet in a franchise quarterback, along with the competitiveness to keep making big plays, going blow-for-blow with Ward and the explosive Washington State offense.

A transfer from Indiana, Penix leads the nation in passing yards this season, and could get a chance to shine on another big stage if the Huskies end up with a trip to the Rose Bowl.

