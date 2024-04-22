Michael Penix Jr. pens open letter to all General Managers

It's draft week. It has gotten started with one of the top quarterback prospects sending an open letter to all General Managers, and posting it on ThePlayersTribune.com.

Michael Penix Jr.

He addresses, right out of the gates, his injury history: “4 season-ending injuries in 4 years, Mike. How do I reconcile that?”

"I hear it all the time," Penix writes later in the letter. "'He’s been injured, what happens if he gets injured again?' Haven’t I shown you what that looks like? Haven’t I put almost 2,000 plays on tape since my last injury? Since my 'fourth-season ending injury in 4 years' that’s constantly mentioned whenever my name is brought up?"

The letter arrives at a time when some believe Penix will be taken in the top half of round one. Surely, he wants to be taken as high as possible.

And while the letter is addressed to General Managers, the real audience is the fans of the teams that are thinking about taking him and, ultimately, the owners of those teams. There needs to be a comfort level beyond the G.M., or the G.M. won't be comfortable pinning his career on the selection of Penix.