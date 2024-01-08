Michael Penix Jr. NFL draft stock, projections: How experts view Washington quarterback

On New Year’s Day, as Washington got past Texas 37-31 in a thrilling Sugar Bowl that sent the Huskies to the College Football Playoff championship game, much of the country got to witness what fans of the sport, particularly those in the Pacific Northwest, have seen for much of the past two years.

The marvel that is Michael Penix Jr.

The Washington quarterback was dazzling in his team’s victory, throwing for 430 yards and two touchdowns while displaying many of the traits that have made him such an exciting and exceptional player: pinpoint accuracy on throws into tight windows, elusiveness in the pocket to avoid pressure and extend plays, exceptional awareness and a perpetual willingness to air the ball deep to his talented cast of wide receivers.

With the biggest game of his career remaining — Monday’s national championship against Michigan — Penix has already authored an illustrious college career. He has twice finished in the top 10 of Heisman Trophy voting, including a second-place finish in 2023. In two seasons at Washington, he has thrown for 9,289 yards, 66 touchdowns and just 17 interceptions while leading the Huskies to a 25-2 record. Before he got to Seattle, he led Indiana (Indiana!) to a top-10 ranking during the 2020 season.

His success in college has prompted many to wonder about what kind of NFL future he has in store.

Though it’s understandably an afterthought with more important tasks still at hand, Penix’s status as a future NFL quarterback was a source of perpetual chatter during the Sugar Bowl and has remained one in the days since, with fans of various NFL teams wondering if the left-handed passer will end up on their team.

As he prepares to wrap up his college career on the biggest, brightest stage that the sport has to offer, here is where Penix stands in various mock drafts and what talent evaluators think of his viability as an NFL quarterback:

Michael Penix Jr. NFL Draft evaluation

Opinions on Penix generally vary, with some NFL draft analysts more bullish on the Washington quarterback than others.

While USA TODAY’s Jon Hoefling wrote that he “might be the best overall quarterback in this class,” Penix is generally regarded as a tier below what has emerged as the consensus top three quarterbacks in the draft class: USC’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels, often in that order.

Penix has been widely praised not only for his willingness to throw deep passes, but his ability to do so, with CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso noting that he is “as surgical as they come on downfield throws.” Those deep balls are made possible by what scouts and other observers regard as Penix’s excellent arm strength

At least some of what Penix has done at the college level is transferrable to the NFL, due in part to the offense run by Washington coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. As Derrik Klassen of Bleacher Report notes:

“Penix also flashes the ability to handle pro concepts. The Washington offense threw the ball aggressively and often asked Penix to read the entire field. His timing and consistency in operating those concepts comes and goes, especially when he gets knocked off his first read, but you see promising moments of Penix working from one side to the other to make a tough throw down the field.”

With those positive attributes are what some view as drawbacks to Penix’s NFL potential.

Perhaps the biggest questions facing Penix revolve around his durability. Penix suffered two season-ending ACL tears at Indiana, in 2018 and 2020. He dislocated the SC joint in his non-throwing shoulder in 2019 and in 2021, a season he entered as a darkhorse Heisman contender, Penix played just five games after dislocating throwing shoulder.

Penix hasn’t been derailed by injuries in his time at Washington, but those past ailments could come into play as teams complete their medical evaluations. ESPN’s Matt Miller believes that Penix’s draft stock will “largely rest on how scouts view his first-read-based passing offense and those medical concerns.”

Other knocks against Penix have included his accuracy on intermediate throws, his unorthodox throwing motion and his passing touch, the last of which was cited by Klassen in his evaluation, which noted that Penix is a “one-speed thrower” who “can only throw line drives.”

Michael Penix Jr. stats

Here is a year-by-year look at Penix's stats from throughout college. By far, his most impressive statistical outing has come with the Huskies in 2023:

2018 (Indiana): 21 of 34 passing (61.8%) for 219 yards and one touchdown

2019 (Indiana): 110 of 160 passing (68.8 %) for 1,394 yards and 10 touchdowns to four interceptions

2020 (Indiana): 124 of 220 passing (56.4%) for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns to four interceptions

2021 (Indiana): 87 of 162 passing (53.7%) for 939 yards and four touchdowns to seven interceptions

2022 (Washington): 362 of 554 passing (65.3%) for 4,641 yards and 31 touchdowns to eight interceptions

2023 (Washington): 336 of 504 passing (66.7%) 4,648 yards and 35 touchdowns to nine interceptions

Michael Penix Jr. age

At 23 years old, Penix is older than most NFL draft hopefuls, who typically enter the draft around the age of 20 or 21 years old. Of course, Penix has been able to play for six seasons of Division I football because of NCAA rules regarding redshirts and the COVID-19-affected 2020 season.

Penix began his career at Indiana, where he logged stats in three games during the 2018 season, the first in which NCAA rules allowed players to retain their redshirt if they played in four or fewer games. (Penix played in three that season). Penix was also granted an extra year of eligibility, as was every athlete who played in 2020, for the disruption the COVID-19 pandemic caused during the 2020 college football season.

That allowed Penix to have two years of eligibility after he transferred from Indiana following the 2021 season, his fourth year playing college football. He elected to use both, with the decision paying off: He not only has the Huskies on the berth of a College Football Playoff, but also has vastly improved his draft stock in Seattle.

Michael Penix Jr. NFL draft projections

Prior to the Sugar Bowl, most mock drafts and prospect rankings had Penix outside of the first round, but the win against Texas has vaulted him up projections that have been published since that game.

Below is a sampling of the projections on where Penix will land, several of which were written before the Sugar Bowl:

