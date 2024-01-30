Michael Penix Jr., Joe Milton lead native Floridians at 2024 Senior Bowl

The NFL Draft still is months away, but prospects have an opportunity to make a big impression at the Reese’s Senior Bowl practices and games this week.

A strong week can catapult a player up the draft boards.

Michael Wilson battled injuries throughout his career at Stanford but impressed at the Senior Bowl last year and ended up being drafted in the 3rd round by the Arizona Cardinals.

Florida will be well represented at this year’s game as 20 players attended high school in the Sunshine State. That list included four quarterbacks – Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. (Tampa Bay Tech), South Alabama’s Carter Bradley (Providence), Tennessee’s Joe Milton (Olympia) and Tulane’s Michael Pratt (Deerfield Beach).

Penix, who led the Huskies to the CFP National Championship Game earlier this month, is the most decorated player in the Senior Bowl. He was the Maxwell Award winner and a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and Davey O’Brien Award in 2023.

The Senior Bowl will played Saturday at the University of South Alabama.

Here’s a look at the Florida players in this year’s game.

American Team

Carter Bradley (Providence)

The South Alabama quarterback, who started his college career at Toledo, threw for 6,003 yards and 47 touchdowns in two years with the Jaguars.

Jarvis Browlee Jr. (Carol City)

The Louisville cornerback, who started his college career at Florida State, had 30 tackles, an interception and six pass breakups in 2023.

Jaylx Hunt (Orange City-University)

The Houston Christian linebacker, who started his college career at Cornell, had 46 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2023.

The LSU defensive lineman, who started his college career at West Virginia, had 21.5 tackles for loss and six sacks in his college career.

Kamren Kitchens (Northwestern)

The Miami safety had 162 tackles and 11 interceptions in his career and was an All-American in 2022.

Middle Tennessee running back Frank Peasant (24) runs the ball as UTEP linebacker Tyrice Knight (10) tackles him during the football game in Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov 18, 2023.

Tyrice Knight (Lake Gibson)

The UTEP linebacker earned All-Conference USA honors the past two seasons and ranks ninth in program history with 392 career tackles.

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws the ball during the NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Joe Milton (Olympia)

The Tennessee quarterback, who started his college career at Michigan and is from Pahokee, threw for 2,813 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for seven scores in 2023.

Michael Pratt (Deerfield Beach)

The Tulane quarterback threw for 9,286 yards and 88 touchdowns and rushed for 1,163 yards and 27 touchdowns in his career.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (St. Thomas Aquinas)

The Georgia wide receiver caught 34 passes for 535 yards and four touchdowns in 2023 and won two national titles in his career.

Sep 30, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers running back Logan Diggs (3) runs the ball behind a block by LSU Tigers offensive linemen Charles Turner III (69) during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Turner (IMG)

The LSU center started all 13 games in 2023, helped block for Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and allowed just one sack in 763 snaps.

James Williams (Plantation-American Heritage)

The Miami safety – and top-ranked safety in the nation in 2021 – had 73 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception last year.

National Team

Tyler Davis (Wekiva)

The Clemson defensive lineman recorded 144 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss and 16 sacks in his career and was a four-time All-ACC selection.

Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus celebrates a stop as the Oregon Ducks host Portland State in the Ducks’ season opener Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Johnny Dixon (Chamberlain)

The Penn State cornerback, who started his college career at South Carolina, had 26 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss and an interception in 2023.

The Oregon defensive lineman had with 106 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in his career and was named 2023 Pac-12 Defensive Interior Player of the Year.

Kingsley Eguakun (Sandalwood)

The Florida center started 30 games for the Gators the past three seasons.

Michigan defensive end Jaylen Harrell (32) looks to tackle Alabama running back Justice Haynes (22) during the second of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Jaylen Harrell (Berkeley Prep)

The Michigan edge rusher/linebacker had 31 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 2023 and earned All-Big 10 honors for the second consecutive year.

Jontrey Hunter (Sickles)

The Georgia State linebacker had 96 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors in 2023.

Toledo Rockets cornerback Quinyon Mitchell breaks up a pass intended for Miami receiver Gage Larvadain in the third quarter at Ford Field, Dec. 2, 2023 in Detroit.

Quinyon Mitchell (Williston)

The Toledo cornerback is the program’s all-time record holder with 46 pass breakups and is a two-time All-American.

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws the ball against the Oregon Ducks in the first half at Allegiant Stadium Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Michael Penix Jr. (Tampa Bay Tech)

The Washington quarterback and 2023 Maxwell Award Winner threw for 9,544 yards and 67 touchdowns the last two years.

Javon Solomon (Godby)

The Troy defensive end had 56 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 16 sacks and earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors for the fourth consecutive season.

