Michael Penix Jr.: Heisman finalist thankful for time at Indiana, meeting Kalen DeBoer

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Washington quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr. is thankful for his time with Indiana football.

If it weren't for his four years with the Hoosiers, he wouldn't have ever gotten to know his head coach now at Washington, Kalen DeBoer.

"I probably would have never met coach DeBoer in 2019, which is the reason why I came to University of Washington," Penix said on Friday prior to Saturday's Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Penix, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are the four finalists for the award.

DeBoer was the Hoosiers' offensive coordinator in 2019.

"He's just the same guy every day. Somebody that it's easy to go to war with because you know what type of person you're gonna get," Penix said. "And he's just a guy that truly cares about his players and (is) always gonna put what's best for them first."

Penix battled through injuries his four seasons at Indiana. He completed 59.4% of his passes for 4,197 yards and 29 touchdowns during his time with the Hoosiers.

He's exploded onto the scene since transferring to Washington. Penix threw for 4,641 yards and 31 passing touchdowns in his first season with the Huskies a year ago. He followed that big season with 4,218 passing yards, 33 touchdowns through the air and a 65.9% completion percentage this year.

The 2023 Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN).

INDIANA PORTAL TRACKER: Indiana football transfer tracker: Jaylin Lucas is latest Hoosier to enter portal

INSIDE CURT CIGNETTI: 'He's going to win.' Former Fishers QB played for new Indiana coach Curt Cignetti at Elon

HOW CURT CIGNETTI BECOME IU COACH: Behind the scenes: How Curt Cignetti became the IU football coach in 96 hours

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Michael Penix Jr.: Heisman Trophy finalist talks about Indiana