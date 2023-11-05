Michael Penix Jr., Devin Culp team for spectacular Washington score

There was a mega-quarterback battle going on at the LA Coliseum on Saturday.

Reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams was dueling with Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.

Penix wasn’t about to let Williams get the best of him in the first half.

On a third-and-18, Penix spun out of pressure and somehow found tight end Devin Culp.

The tight end managed to hold onto the football and after the PAT the Pac-12 game was tied at 14.

MICHAEL PENIX JR. MAGIC 🪄 What a TD for @UW_Football 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9GWwBAXxhj — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2023

