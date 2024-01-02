Michael Penix Jr. continues deep-ball wizardry for Washington Huskies in CFP Semifinal

If there’s a better thrower of fade, corner, or deep over balls in the NCAA than Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr., it would be a very tall order for whoever that may be. On those three deep coundary throws this season, per Sports Info Solutions, Penix has completed 40 of 79 passes for 917 yards, 806 air yards, 10 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a passer rating of 111.1.

In the CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl against Texas, Penix wasted no time showing off his arm on those deep throws. On the second play of the game, Penix hit receiver Ja’Lynn Polk for this 77-yard play that put the ball at the Texas two-yard line.

why go through when you can go over? pic.twitter.com/EU9bTJm2je — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) January 2, 2024

Running back Dillon Johnson took it into the end zone on the next play.

Washington strikes first! Dillon Johnson does the job with this 2-yard run.#SugarBowl #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/NbE00DiQF0 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) January 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire