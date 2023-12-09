Michael Penix edges out Jayden Daniels for Maxwell Award

It was an overall successful award night for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who received the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback as well as the Walter Camp National Player of the Year Award.

However, he came up short for the most prestigious honor of the night as the Maxwell Award, given to the best overall player in college football, was given to Washington quarterback Michael Penix over Daniels and Oregon’s Bo Nix.

All three are Heisman finalists, and that seems notable considering the Maxwell has historically been a good predictor of the Heisman winner. They’ve been aligned every year since 2018, when Tua Tagovailoa won the Maxwell but Kyler Murray won the Heisman.

LSU fans and Daniels will hope this year becomes another exception as the Heisman winner will be announced on Saturday night.

