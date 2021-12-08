Michael Palardy is the AFC special teams player of the week

After starting the season 1-7, the Dolphins have ripped off five consecutive wins to put themselves back in the playoff picture.

Miami got a solid performance from punter Michael Palardy in Sunday’s 20-9 victory over the Giants and now Palardy has been named AFC special teams player of the week.

Palardy punted six times, averaging 48.3 yards per punt with a long of 65 yards. He also had three punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

It’s the first time Palardy has been named special teams player of the week.

In his first season with the Dolphins, Palardy has averaged 44.6 yards on 61 punts in 2021.

The Dolphins have a bye in Week 14 but will try to even their record at 7-7 against the Jets next Sunday.

