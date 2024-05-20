Michael Page says he’s down to fight ‘annoying’ Ian Machado Garry

It seems Michael Page and Ian Machado Garry are on the same page about a potential UFC showdown.

Garry (14-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) was linked to a fight with Colby Covington, but it never materialized. Garry mentioned an array of names he has accepted to fight – including Page.

Page (22-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC), who beat Kevin Holland in his promotional debut at UFC 299, initially expected his next fight to be at UFC 304 on July 27 in Manchester, England.

“In my head, I was like, ‘Yeah, I already knew I was going to be fighting in Manchester,’ but I was just waiting for an opponent,” Page told Sky Sports. “Colby’s got some kind of issue, I didn’t actually look into exactly what that was, but he can’t make the fight. They’re like, ‘Would you still want to take the (fight vs. Garry)’? I’m like, ‘Yeah, let’s just put it on the U.K. card because it just makes sense.'”

However, with Garry wanting to compete at UFC 303, which is headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, Page isn’t sure when the fight happens. All he knows is that he, too, has accepted the fight.

“I don’t actually care when the fight is. I can do it next week, I can do it the week after,” Page said. “I don’t mind. I’m just saying it made more sense for the U.K. He’s Irish, I’m English, on the U.K. card. It’s going to be a big card, it would be a great fight. I think he likes to just hang on the back of people’s coattails. So he sees Conor McGregor and gets excited.”

Garry was asked about Page’s UFC debut and picked Holland to beat him. Page thinks Garry talks too much which fuels him.

“I’d fight him next week,” Page said. “If I have to lose X amount of weight for that fight, I’ll do it next week. It’s not a problem. I think he misunderstood what’s actually going on. I think he understands I’m dangerous. … I’ve never actually met him. I never like to judge too much from a distance, but he inspires me to get in shape because he just has an annoying air about him. If there was any motivation needed, it’s just him talking.”

