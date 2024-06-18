Michael Page: Ian Machado Garry ‘doesn’t seem to be his usual self’ ahead of UFC 303

Michael Page thinks Ian Machado Garry has been acting out of character ahead of their UFC 303 clash – and he sees that as a sign or respect.

Garry (14-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) has become a polarizing figure in the sport in part due to his outspoken and confident nature. It’s part of the reason “Venom” wanted to fight him, but Page (22-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) has noticed a difference since sign contracts were signed for the welterweight showdown on June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+).

“There’s definitely a lot of respect there – he even sounds a lot more respectful than he has with any other fighters in terms of his promotion and stuff,” Page told MMA Junkie. “I think just in general he’s just trying to promote and make some noise in the build-up of the fight. He’s actually been a lot more respectful than he has (in the past), so I think that says a lot.

“He doesn’t seem to be his usual self. But for me it’s all fun and games. At the end of the day the most important thing is the result in the cage. I like to have fun and go back-and-forth here and there and have a little banter, but I don’t over read into those things. It’s all about fight day.”

FULL INTERVIEW

A longtime Bellator contender and former title challenger, “MVP” made his anticipated octagon debut at UFC 299 in March and earned a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Holland. He now gets another notable matchup in the undefeated Garry, whom Page has respect for, but isn’t particularly threatened by.

“I think he’s a talented fighter,” Page said. “Nothing that I see being very unique or overly dangerous. But he’s very patient and he’s very well-timed and you can see he’s a very experienced fighter. But other than that, nothing that I need to overly worry about.

“I go in there and within the first two minutes, I land some great shots and then knock him out. The reason I say in the first two minutes is because we don’t get paid for extra time. So go in there, have a little bit of fun, show my skills, and then put him to bed and then onto the next and I go on and have a nice holiday there.”

If Page, an honorable mention in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie welterweight rankings, is able to get his hand raised against No. 12-ranked Garry, he will be on a strong trajectory toward a championship opportunity.

Page, 37, has already expressed his desire to have an all-British title fight with Leon Edwards in an soccer stadium in England if both keep winning. Should he get the job done at UFC 303, Page said he sees former champion Kamaru Usman as the perfect name to elevate him into a crack at gold.

“I’m just trying to make sense of where potentially things could land next,” Page said. “I want to get straight to the top spot. And if it’s not going to be after this next fight, I have to fight somebody that kind of guarantees me fighting for the belt next, and I think that’s the fight that does kind of guarantee me to fight for the belt next.

“It’s more to do with just the position. Obviously his name, status – there’s a few things. But other than that it’s not a personal thing. It’s not like something that I’ve seen. I just think that’s a great fight for the fans and obviously taking his place more guarantees me to get that belt.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 303.

Michael Page - ufc 299 media day interview

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Kevin Holland - ufc 299 media day

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299 - Michael Page Pre-Fight press conference

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299 - Kevin Holland Pre-Fight press conference 1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299 - Michael Page Pre-Fight press conference 1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299 - Kevin Holland Pre-Fight press conference

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-press-conference-faceoff-kevin-holland-michael-page

Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-press-conference-faceoff-michael-page-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page - ufc 299 official weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Kevin Holland - ufc 299 official weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-michael-page

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-kevin-holland

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-kevin-holland-michael-page-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-kevin-holland-michael-page

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Micahel Page Kevin Holland UFC 299 faceoff

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page gestures before his fight with Kevin Holland (not…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page gestures before his fight with Kevin Holland (not shown) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page gestures before his fight with Kevin Holland (not…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page gestures before his fight with Kevin Holland (not shown) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Michael Page

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page before his fight with Kevin Holland (not shown)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page before his fight with Kevin Holland (not shown) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page def. Kevin Holland, UFC 299 5

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Kevin Holland

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) talks to Kevin Holland (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) talks to Kevin Holland (red gloves) after their fight during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) talks to Kevin Holland (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) talks to Kevin Holland (red gloves) after their fight during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page celebrates his defeat of Kevin Holland during UFC…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page celebrates his defeat of Kevin Holland during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page celebrates his defeat of Kevin Holland during UFC…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page celebrates his defeat of Kevin Holland during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page celebrates his defeat of Kevin Holland during UFC…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page celebrates his defeat of Kevin Holland during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page - ufc 299 post-fight interview

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jack Della Maddalena def. Gilbert Burns, UFC 299 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie