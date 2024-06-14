Michael Owen sends warning to Marcus Rashford ahead of probable Manchester United stay

Michael Owen believes Marcus Rashford will have little other option than to stay at Manchester United next season.

Manchester United would demand a steep transfer fee for Rashford’s signature and it remains to be seen how many clubs are willing to put their money where their mouth is.

Even after a poor season, in which he registered just eight goals and five assists, Rashford is still regarded as one of United’s star players. Erik ten Hag has continuously backed the forward to overcome his struggles and I suspect that will remain the case as we approach the 2024/25 campaign.

There will be a lot of talk about Rashford between now and then. He can’t even enjoy his summer off without the Daily Mail speculating over how much he spent on nights out.

Former United and England striker Michael Owen has told the Manchester Evening News that few clubs would be willing to fork out a sizeable fee for Rashford.

The 44-year-old footballer turned pundit said: “I think he [Rashford] should stay. I mean, he’s a local lad, he’s obviously a talented boy. And with all due respect, he’s a great player, but where’s his move?

“Who buys him? He’s not going to cost 20 million, is he? He’s going to be 80, 90, 100 million or something ridiculous. So who buys him at that? I can’t imagine.

“Having been so up and down and out of form for periods, I’d be very surprised if any of the big hitters would want to go and spend massive, massive money on him. So, I think as much as it’s all pie in the sky and everybody likes to get excited by it.

“I just don’t see any option really, bar him finding his form at Manchester United. As I say, he’s talented, very talented.”

Embed from Getty Images

No Euro 2024 for Rashford

Rashford was left out of England’s Euro 2024 provisional squad as a result of his poor form, but Owen thinks his omission was an error, adding: “I would be starting him for England in the Euros. I think we need pace.

“On the left-hand side, we need pace somewhere in the team. And I think he’s never let England down. I still think he’s that good. I would be an advocate for him to stay.”

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Michael Owen sends warning to Marcus Rashford ahead of probable Manchester United stay

Jun 14 2024, 8:37

Transfer news: Branthwaite terms agreed, Chelsea push for Olise – LIVE

Jun 14 2024, 7:29

Top 5 Manchester United players to watch at Euro 2024

Jun 14 2024, 7:00