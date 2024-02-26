Michael Onwenu informs teams he currently has no agent

Patriots guard Mike Onwenu is heading toward free agency without an agent. For now.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Onwenu has informed teams via email that he has terminated his prior relationship with Roosevelt Barnes and Jovan Barnes.

Via NFLPA records, Onwenu currently has no agent.

By rule, players must wait five days after terminating current representation before hiring a new agent. Onwenu also might decide to represent himself.

If he plans to hire a new agent, time is of the essence. The Scouting Combine — a/k/a Tampering Central — begins Tuesday. Two weeks from tomorrow, the legal tampering window opens.

A sixth-round pick in 2020, Onwenu started 16 regular-season games as a rookie, eight in his second season, 17 in 2022, and 15 in 2023.