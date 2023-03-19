Michael Onwenu cracks NFL’s top-25 in performance-based payouts

Numbers for performance-based pay distribution came out for the 2022 season, and New England Patriots guard Michael Onwenu came in with the fourth-highest salary.

He earned $813,083 in performance-based pay.

Performance-based pay is a form of compensation based on playing time and salary. Onwenu has certainly had a big role for the Patriots not only during last season, but overall.

He was drafted in the sixth round with the 182nd overall pick. He has played in a variety of positions during his time in New England, including right tackle and left tackle. He has started in 41 out of a total of 49 games.

Former #Eagles safety Marcus Epps, who left in free agency for the #Raiders, led the NFL with a $880,384 performance-based pay distribution for 2022. pic.twitter.com/S9OiYxULBi — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2023

Onwenu has proven to be one of the Patriots best draft picks over the past few seasons, and this compensation and bonus reflect that.

More Patriots News!

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire