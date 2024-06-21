Michael Olise set to join Bayern Munich despite Manchester United links

Manchester United look set to miss out on the signing of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, who has chosen to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

That is according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. It means the 22-year-old looks set to link up with former Burnley manager Vincent Kompany.

Most links concerning Olise in recent months have been to Manchester United and Chelsea, but Bayern Munich acted quickest and they can offer the French winger Champions League football.

It comes as a major blow to the Premier League because the league is losing one of its best-attacking players.

United will need to evaluate the options in the market if they intend to sign a new winger. Questions have been asked of Antony and Marcus Rashford in the past 12 months, but it remains to be seen how much the Reds are willing to spend.

Olise had been waiting on a call from United, whereas Bayern have wasted no time getting their man.

The Reds find themselves in a situation where they need to sell players before recruits can be brought in.

