Michael Olise set to join Bayern Munich

According to Florian Plettenberg, Michael Olise (22) has agreed a deal to join Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace during the summer transfer window. The French U21 international is set to sign a contract which will see him reside in Germany until 2029.

The Bundesliga club have triggered the release clause within the former Reading winger’s contract which is worth €60m. Bayern have informed Palace that they intend to trigger the release clause which therefore allows the club to freely negotiate personal terms with the player which have now been agreed.

Olise’s decision to join Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich deals a blow to Chelsea who looked set to win the race to sign the 22-year-old and beat Manchester United, according to Foot Mercato. Manchester United were unwilling to trigger his release clause. However, Bayern’s late move has now seen the race conclude with the Frenchman set to move to Munich.

