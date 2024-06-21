Michael Olise poised to join Bayern Munich in £60m deal

Olise had been a target for several Premier League clubs - Getty Images/Sebastian Frej

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise has chosen to join Bayern Munich this summer, with the German giants now expected to agree a deal for the 22-year-old.

Olise has caught the eye of a number of Premier League clubs after another excellent campaign at Selhurst Park, with Chelsea among those who wanted to sign him.

Manchester United, Newcastle United and Manchester City were also thought to have interest in Olise, who scored 10 goals and registered six assists in just 19 matches for Palace last season.

But Bayern have now jumped ahead in the race for the France youth international’s signature, as they look to make another signing from the Premier League.

If a deal can be agreed, Olise will become the third player to move from England to Bayern in the past year, after Harry Kane and Eric Dier.

Olise is understood to have a complicated release clause in his Palace contract which allows him to leave the club for around £60 million. Such release clauses are not always straightforward, though, and it remains to be seen whether Bayern can get the deal over the line.

As reported by Telegraph Sport earlier this month, Chelsea were willing to offer players in exchange as part of their bid for Olise.

Palace are set to make a huge profit on Olise, who joined the club from Reading in the summer of 2021 for a fee of around £8 million. He has since made 82 appearances in the top flight, scoring 14 goals and registering 22 assists.

Palace came into this summer transfer window with the expectation that there would be serious interest from elsewhere in Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi.

As reported by Telegraph Sport earlier this month, they have not given up hope of keeping Guehi and are prepared to demand £65 million for the England defender.

