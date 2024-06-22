Michael Olise has chosen to sign for Bayern Munich

Michael Olise has chosen to sign for Bayern Munich

Michael Olise has chosen to sign for Bayern Munich, according to David Ornstein.

The 22-year-old Crystal Palace winger has a release clause in his contract and has been discussing a move away from south London in recent weeks.

Fellow Premier League sides Chelsea and Newcaslte United were also keen on Olise, however, concrete talks never materialised due to financial reasons.

Bayern were given the green light to talk to the winger last week and now look in pole position with Olise keen on moving to Germany.

A deal is expected to be reached soon between Palace and Vincent Kompany’s Bayern.

Olsie is an exciting winger, tricky on the ball, and creates chances for himself as well as his team mates.

The 22-year-old French youth international is still eligible to play for France, Nigeria, and England through his parents and being raised in London.

Bayern will be a huge step-up for Olise in terms of clubs but it’s a challenge he’s likely to relish.

GGFN | Jamie Allen