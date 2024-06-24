Michael Olise chose Bayern Munich over Premier League clubs to play in Champions League

Michael Olise is on his way to the Bundesliga despite strong interest from Chelsea - Getty Images/Andrew Kearns

Michael Olise chose to join Bayern Munich because of the pull of Champions League football and the prospect of working with Vincent Kompany, Telegraph Sport understands.

Olise made it clear last week that a move to Bayern would be his preference this summer, and the German giants are now expected to reach an agreement with Crystal Palace in the coming days.

Manchester United and Chelsea also had strong interest in Olise but Telegraph Sport understands the 22-year-old’s mind was made up after early conversations with Kompany, Bayern’s new head coach, and the club’s executives.

Olise’s decision was not a financial one, with his rapport with Kompany and Bayern’s history of success proving to be key reasons for his imminent switch to the Bundesliga. The German club feel confident that they have demonstrated to Olise why Bayern will be the best place for his career.

Kompany is understood to have reached an understanding with Olise over his vision for the team and the playing style he wants to impose at Bayern.

Kompany, the former Manchester City captain, was appointed as Bayern’s head coach in May, with the German club agreeing to pay more than £10 million in compensation to Burnley.

Kompany’s role in the pursuit of Olise represents one of his first significant acts in the job and continues Bayern’s recent policy of approaching Premier League players.

If a deal can be finalised with Palace, as is now expected, Olise will become the third player to move from England to Bayern in the past year, after Harry Kane and Eric Dier.

Olise last season underlined his status as one of Europe’s most exciting young wingers. In just 19 matches for Palace, he scored 10 goals and registered six assists.

The terms of the deal are not yet clear but Palace are set to make an enormous profit on Olise, who joined the club from Reading in the summer of 2021 for a fee of around £8 million. He has since made 82 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 14 goals and registering 22 assists.

Olise is set to play for France at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer after being included in Thierry Henry’s 25-man squad for the tournament.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.