Michael Olise: Chelsea take “big step forward” in bid to beat Manchester United to Crystal Palace star



Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement over personal terms with Crystal Palace winger and reported Manchester United target Michael Olise.

Olise has been heavily linked to United and is believed to be a prime target for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS in their efforts to bolster the club’s attacking department.

Despite his 2023/24 season being ravaged by injuries, the Frenchman still put up very impressive numbers. He managed 10 goals and six assists in 19 Premier League appearances.

United were treated to a show of what Olise could bring to Old Trafford last month as Erik ten Hag’s men were smashed 4-0 at Selhurst Park. Olise in particular was sensational and capped his performance with a brilliant brace.

Unsurprisingly, the Red Devils are not the only party chasing him. Chelsea are also thought to be admirers of his and a previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the Blues were “bullish” about their prospects of landing him ahead of their competitors.

Chelsea of course tried to sign Olise last summer but they failed as the player went on ahead to sign a new contract to extend his stay with the Eagles.

It’s looking increasingly certain that a move could happen in the upcoming window and Chelsea are determined not to miss out on his services this summer.

According to GIVEMESPORT, the Stamford Bridge outfit have taken a significant step towards pipping United to the 22-year-old.

The publication reports, “Chelsea have now agreed personal terms with Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise and will now discuss scheduling payments for his release clause, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.”

“Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea have verbally agreed personal terms with Olise after originally doing the same last summer. It’s understood that Chelsea are now speaking to Crystal Palace regarding the scheduling of payments for his release clause as they push ahead to secure his signature.”

“A deal isn’t close just yet, but it’s a big step forward for the west London outfit as they look to bring Olise to Stamford Bridge.”

GIVEMESPORT add that nothing has officially been signed by Olise but there is now a verbal agreement in place between the two parties.

Other teams beyond United and Chelsea could also enter the fray for the Frenchman in the coming weeks.

If United are indeed keen on adding Olise to their ranks, then they must wake up and move with speed lest they be outdone by Chelsea.







