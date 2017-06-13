Michael Oher reports to Panthers minicamp

The Panthers went through the voluntary portion of their offseason program without tackle Michael Oher, but he’s with the team for the final days of work before training camp.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Oher has reported to the team’s mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. A report in May indicated that would be the case and that Oher plans to play during the 2017 season.

Realizing that goal will require Oher to get cleared from the concussion protocol, something that he has been trying to do since getting hurt early last season. Oher also got in some off-field hot water for an altercation with an Uber driver and there was talk that he’s out of shape after his long absence from the field.

All of that makes it hard for the Panthers to count on having Oher ready to go come September. They signed left tackle Matt Kalil as a free agent and drafted tackle Taylor Moton in the second round in order to give themselves other options on an offensive line that needs to be better than it was a year ago.