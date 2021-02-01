Michael O’Connell earns Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week honors
The Pac-12 announced its 10th weekly honors of the 2020-21 men's basketball season as presented by Nextiva and Stanford's Michael O’Connell earns Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week honors. O’Connell averaged 13.0 points (7-12 FG, 11-12 FT), 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals as Stanford split its Arizona road trip. The freshman scored a career-high 14 points and dished out four assists in a win at Arizona.