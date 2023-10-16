Michael Morrison: Cambridge United defender frustrated 'magic' goal not enough for win

Cambridge United defender Michael Morrison was frustrated that his "bit of magic" did not bring all three points against Shrewsbury.

Morrison surged forward from just inside the Shrewsbury half and beat five tackles before slotting home.

It was his first goal for the U's in over 16 years, having rejoined them after spells at six other clubs.

"I was delighted to score, I just carried on running and it opened up," Morrison told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"I should have scored in the first half as well and I've had (other) chances over the last six or seven months.

"To get that off my back - hopefully I can get a few more now, but probably with my head rather than running through and slotting it in."

Morrison had not scored in a league game since doing so for Reading in April 2022.

Asked whether he had ever scored a goal as good as his effort against Shrewsbury, he replied: "I think some Reading fans will claim I have, once at Bristol City."

Despite his moment of individual brilliance, Morrison said failing to hang onto their lead meant the game ended in the "anti climax" of a 1-1 draw.

He continued: "We were counting down the clock with five minutes to go, I thought we looked quite comfortable and it was a goal out of nothing. That's what happens when they're tight games.

"It feels like two points lost. I think we were a little disconnected and I think there was a foul on myself in the build-up, it was a really scrappy goal to concede and I think that's really disappointing on our part, at least make them work for it - it was a little bit too easy."

Head coach Mark Bonner said Morrison's goal "deserved" to be a match-winner.

He added: "I'm not sure how many chances we had after going 1-0 up. We became a bit too loose with the ball and turned it over too quickly when we could have tried to get some control of it.

"And then the goal... we had enough bodies there to clear the ball, but we don't - 99 times out of 100 we defend that properly, but we don't and it's cost us two points."

Cambridge have not won for six league games and are 17th in the League One table going into next Saturday's trip to bottom side Cheltenham Town.

Meanwhile, the U's will be at home to non-league Bracknell Town in the first round of the FA Cup, with ties to be played across the weekend of 4-5 November.