Michael Morales calls for return at UFC 299 alongside ‘Chito’ Vera: ‘It would be two Ecuadorians representing’

LAS VEGAS – Michael Morales has his sight set on UFC 299.

The UFC welterweight prospect already has a date in mind for his return to the octagon following his unanimous decision win over veteran Jake Matthews in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 232.

Morales (16-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) wants to compete at UFC 299 in March because Marlon Vera, a fellow countryman from Ecuador, challenges UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley in the main event of the card.

“I would like to get the opportunity to make my return for ‘Chito’s fight against O’Malley,” Morales told reporters through an interpreter at the UFC Fight Night 232 post-fight press conference. “It’s a great event, and I’d like to share that with him. It would be two Ecuadorians representing Latin America. If the opportunity does happen, I will give it my all in whatever fight I get. I will be prepared.”

Morales didn’t call anyone out in his post-fight interview, but many imagine something big is on his way. He’s currently 4-0 in the UFC and has beaten notable names in the process such as Matthews (19-7 MMA, 12-7 UFC) and Max Griffin.

Morales feels his MMA game is coming together, and was very happy with the way he performed on Saturday.

“I felt relaxed, and I felt good the entire fight,” Morales said. “We analyzed the fight very well. Funny, everything my trainer told me, that’s what Jake Matthews did. The hooks, the kicks, everything. I was able to deal with it well. The strikes that he connected didn’t do much damage. It was a good fight that I made and a good strategy that we had in place.”

