Michael Mellon: Morecambe striker recalled by Burnley after 15-goal spell

Burnley have recalled striker Michael Mellon from his season-long loan at Morecambe.

The 20-year-old, who is the son of Oldham manager Micky Mellon, scored 13 goals in 22 League Two appearances for the Shrimps.

The Scotland Under-21 international is the second loanee to leave Morecambe on Monday after Cardiff recalled midfielder Eli King.

Ged Brannan's side are 17th in League Two, six points off the play-offs.