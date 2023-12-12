Michael McShane steps down as Slaughtneil hurling manager after nine years in charge

McShane enjoyed a hugely successful time as Slaughtneil boss, winning nine Derry titles and four Ulster crowns

Michael McShane has ended his nine-year stint as Slaughtneil hurling manager after the Derry club's defeat by Cushendall in the Ulster Club final earlier this month.

McShane oversaw a remarkable period of success after taking over in 2015, leading Slaughtneil to nine Derry titles and four Ulster championships.

Slaughtneil also lost last year's Ulster final to Dunloy.

He combined his role at Slaughtneil with the Tyrone job from 2021.

However, stepped away from the Red Hands in May after three seasons at the helm.

McShane had said he would not be rushed into any decision about his future following Slaughtneil's 0-20 to 2-10 Ulster final loss to Cushendall on 3 December.

"CLG Roibeard Eimeid, Sleacht Neill would like to thanks Michael Shane who has decided to stand down after a hugely successful nine years in charge of our senior hurlers," read Slaughtneil's statement.

Slaughtneil dual star - and hurling captain - Brendan Rogers said: "Michael's knowledge of and passion for the game of hurling is unrivalled, Slaughtneil as a club and community will always be indebted to him.

"He set new standards for our hurlers and raised the bar not only in Derry but across the province of Ulster.

"We had nine glorious and unprecedented seasons with Michael at the helm and whatever the future holds, the McShane name will always be held in the highest regard in Slaughtneil."