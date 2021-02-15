Michael McDowell wins Daytona 500 for first career NASCAR Cup victory in major upset

Michael McDowell scored an upset victory in the Daytona 500, winning the first race of his NASCAR Cup Series career after the Team Penske cars of Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano collided while racing for the lead on the final lap.

McDowell led only the final lap for the victory, which came in his 358th start in NASCAR’s premier series.

“I just can’t believe it,” the Front Row Motorsports driver told Fox Sports’ Jamie Little. “So many years just grinding it out hoping for an opportunity like this.

“Such a great way to get a first victory. Daytona 500, are you kidding me?”

Austin Dillon finished second, followed by Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick.

Ross Chastain, Ryan Preece, Jamie McMurray, Corey LaJoie and Kyle Larson rounded out the top 10.

The checkered flag fell at 12:15 a.m. Monday in a race that started shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday but was interrupted by a nearly six-hour delay for rain.

The final crash was a fiery wreck that collected several drivers after Keselowski made contact while trying to pass Logano for the lead. With drafting help from McDowell, Keselowski had swung into the low line and was moving alongside his teammate when Logano threw a late block, causing the contact.

“Had a big run down the backstretch, went to make the pass to win the Daytona 500, and it ended up really bad,” Keselowski, who remained winless in 13 attempts at trying to win The Great American Race, told Fox. “Don’t feel like I made a mistake, but I can’t drive everyone else’s car.

“Frustrating, the Discount Tire Ford was not the fastest, but (crew chief) Jeremy Bullins and the whole team did a great job of keeping us in position, and right then, we were in position. That’s exactly where I want to be running second on the last lap at Daytona with this package. Had the run, made the move. Then it didn’t work out.”

Their Fords both slammed the wall, as did the No. 18 Toyota of Kyle Busch at full speed. The wreck also collected Austin Cindric, Ryan Preece and Bubba Wallace. All drivers were evaluated and released from the infield care center.

Hamlin led a race-high 98 of 200 laps and won both stages in his bid to become the first driver in NASCAR history to score three consecutive victories in the Daytona 500. But the No. 11 Toyota driver was burned by green-flag pit strategy on his final stop, as the Fords and Chevys leap-frogged his car by pitting earlier.

Wallace finished 17th after running well for most of 500 miles and rebounding after starting from the rear in the debut of the No. 23 Toyota 23XI Racing team co-owned by Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

But the strong run was negated when a wheel vibration caused an unscheduled pit stop under green for Wallace, who had been running in the top five with 25 laps remaining.

The race was stopped for five hours and 40 minutes because of storms that produced lighting, hail and torrential amounts of rain on the 2.5-mile speedway, which initially fell under the fed flag at 3:28 p.m. ET.

The yellow flag was lifted at 9:07 p.m., but it still took another 25 minutes and 15 laps of caution to dry the surface.

Just before the red flag, several contenders were eliminated in a 16-car crash on Lap 14 that started at the front.

The pileup was triggered when Christopher Bell tried to bump-draft Aric Almirola, who was running in second behind Harvick entering Turn 3. The impact on the right rear of the No. 10 Ford sent Almirola careening right up the banking, collecting pole-sitter Alex Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet.

Both cars hit the wall and started a chain reaction that also collected Ryan Blaney, Ryan Newman, William Byron, Kurt Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick, Chris Buescher, Matt DiBenedetto, David Ragan, Anthony Alfredo, Erik Jones, Jamie McMurray and Daniel Suarez.

Aric Almirola finished 34th after his No. 10 Ford was crumpled in a crash while running second on Lap 14 (James Gilbert/Getty Images).

The accident immediately knocked out Almirola, who had won a qualifying race Thursday, Blaney, Bowman, Suarez, Ragan, Newman and Jones. DiBenedetto, Alfredo and Buescher also were eliminated nearly six hours later when their teams couldn’t fix their damaged cars in time to make minimum speed.

“We were just getting pushed too hard too early,” Almirola said. “It’s a long, long race. Man, we were in a fine position, just sitting there riding around in the top two, three and (Bell) just came with a big run and hit me really hard in a bad spot, and it turned me to the right and tore up our race car and ended our Daytona 500 way too early.”

Said Ragan: “It’s just unfortunate to have a bunch of tore-up race cars that early. I’ve never met a driver that said, ‘Hey, I’m gonna start this 500-mile race and just be super-aggressive.’ We all talk about give and take and making it to the end, but it seems nobody does that once they get out there. It’s frustrating that everybody is pushing and shoving and I just saw the 48 get turned and whenever someone wrecks in the top five or six it tears up a lot of cars.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

STAGE 2 WINNER: Denny Hamiln

NEXT: The Cup Series will return Feb. 21 to the Daytona International Speedway road course (3 p.m. Fox)

