Michael McDowell soars to Busch Light Pole at Talladega

Michael McDowell claimed the Busch Light Pole for Sunday’s GEICO 500 (3 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Talladega Superspeedway, putting the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford to the top of the leaderboard at 182.022 mph.

Ford locked out the top three spots as Austin Cindric (181.739 mph) and Todd Gilliland (181.401 mph) qualified second and third, respectively. Richard Childress Racing drivers Kyle Busch (181.147 mph) and Austin Dillon (180.785 mph) rounded out the top five.

RELATED: Starting lineup | At-track photos

Martin Truex Jr. (180.707 mph), Joey Logano (180.529 mph), Chris Buescher (180.274 mph), Chase Elliott (180.264 mph) and Christopher Bell (180.007 mph) completed the top 10.

Due to unapproved adjustments to the roof rails, the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Kyle Larson was not allowed to qualify. Larson will start last in Sunday’s race.

This story will be updated.