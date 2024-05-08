Michael McDowell to leave Front Row Motorsports at end of 2024 season

Michael McDowell will not return to Front Row Motorsports after this season, he announced Wednesday morning.

"Rest assured, there's still a lot of racing left this season, and I'm fully committed to doing whatever it takes to get FRM another win and another playoff berth," McDowell said in a statement posted to social media. "We're not slowing down until the checkered flag flies in Phoenix.

"I look forward to continue driving for many years to come and can't wait to share my future plans with you all soon."

The 39-year-old has been with Front Row Motorsports since 2018. He won the 2021 Daytona 500 and last year’s Cup race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with the organization.

McDowell has made 228 of his 477 career Cup starts with the organization.

"Over half of my NASCAR Cup Series starts have been made under the FRM banner, and I'm thankful for each and every one of them," McDowell said in a statement. "With that being said, my family and I have made the bittersweet decision that it's time for us to embark on the next chapter of our motorsports journey, making 2024 my final season as the driver of the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Front Row Motorsports."

Front Row Motorsports owner Bob Jenkins said in a statement Wednesday: "We thank Michael for all he has done during his time as a driver at Front Row Motorsports. His 2021 Daytona 500 victory, a dominant win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and two appearances in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs set a new standard for our organization.

"He became the leader of his team and the organization. Outside the car, he was the model for a driver we want to represent us and our partners."

"We're sad to see Michael leave, but wish him, Jami and his family nothing but the best as he moves on to another chapter of what is already an incredible racing career."

This season, McDowell won the pole at Atlanta and Talladega and started on the front row for the Daytona 500. He crashed while defending his lead coming to the checkered flag at Talladega, one of a series-high four races he’s failed to finish this year. That’s dropped him to 26th in the points entering Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway (3 p.m. ET on FS1).

McDowell has scored eight of his nine career top-five finishes and 35 of his 40 career top 10s while at Front Row Motorsports.

