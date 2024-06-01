Michael McDowell lands Gateway pole for third of 2024 season

Michael McDowell topped the leaderboard in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session at World Wide Technology Raceway to win his third Busch Light Pole Award of the season.

The No. 34 Front Row Motorsports driver topped the final round of time trials with a 138.598 mph lap. The past Daytona 500 winner will lead the field to green for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Joining McDowell on the front row Sunday will be Austin Cindric after he turned in a lap of 138.134 in the No. 2 Team Penske Ford.

Rounding out the top five were Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney, last week’s Coca-Cola 600 winner Christopher Bell and No. 45 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick.

Series points leader Denny Hamlin will start 15th after turning in a speed of 136.978 mph in the No. 11 JGR Toyota.

McDowell’s speed of 139.241 mph in the first round of qualifying was a track record.

This story will be updated.

Logano fastest in practice

Joey Logano topped the leaderboard in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice at World Wide Technology Raceway at 138.024 mph in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

Right behind the 2022 Gateway winner was teammate Ryan Blaney in the No. 12 Ford at 138.02 mph.

Rounding out the top five were Ty Gibbs in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and 23XI Racing teammates Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace, respectively.

Hamlin was 15th fastest with a speed of 136.978 mph in the No. 11 JGR Toyota.

Due to the threat of wet weather in the area, the practice was compressed to a 30-minute session instead of its typical two 20-minute stints. It was halted for rain at 9:47 a.m. ET, with moisture on the backstretch, forcing NASCAR to throw a caution. Practice quickly resumed at 9:51 a.m. ET.