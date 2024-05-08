Michael McDowell to drive for Spire Motorsports in 2025

Spire Motorsports has agreed to a multi-year contract with Michael McDowell to begin starting next season, the team announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes a few hours after McDowell stated that he would not be returning to Front Row Motorsports after his season. McDowell has been at Front Row since 2018. While there he won the 2021 Daytona 500 and last year's Cup race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Spire Motorsports announced that McDowell will drive the No. 71 for the team.

Zane Smith is driving that car for the team this year, but he's on loan from Trackhouse Racing.

Spire Motorsports stated that McDowell will be teamed with Corey LaJoie and Carson Hocevar next year.