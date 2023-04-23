Michael Mayer tabbed ideal pick for Bengals in 1st round

Michael Mayer has been one of the most popular theories for the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

The Notre Dame tight end makes a ton of sense for the Bengals too, given the loss of Hayden Hurst and Mitchell Wilcox in free agency while signing Irv Smith Jr. and bringing back Drew Sample.

So much so, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine tabbed Mayer for the Bengals while outlining every team’s ideal prospect:

Mayer is the rare pro-ready tight end prospect. He has the prototypical size at 6’4½”, 265 pounds to contribute as a blocker right away while becoming an elite receiving tight end in the Bengals offense. While Chase and Higgins are downfield threats, Mayer would fit right in as a physical receiver who could make a living in the short to intermediate areas securing catches and gaining extra yards with his powerful running style.

It goes beyond just looking at contracts for next year, too. Bengals coaches want to get more dynamic on offense with more versatility from tight end. That makes the offense harder for defenses to prep for weekly and less predictable on the field.

Mayer would accomplish that right away, though he has to actually be there at No. 28 — a recent report suggested the Dallas Cowboys won’t let that happen.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire