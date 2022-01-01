Michael Mayer sets Notre Dame record

Nick Shepkowski
·1 min read

With his two first half touchdowns against Oklahoma State, Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer set a program record for touchdowns scored by a tight end in a single season. The pair of scores gave Mayer seven for the year which breaks the record of six in a year that Cole Kmet set in 2019.

Mayer pulled in five first half receptions for 43 yards en route to those two scores and a 28-14 halftime lead for Notre Dame. The 43 yards also helped him to a Notre Dame record for most receiving yards in a single season ever by a Fighting Irish tight end.

