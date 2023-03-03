Michael Mayer would love to play for hometown Bengals with Joe Burrow

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is one of the 2023 NFL draft’s top tight ends and consistently appears as a Cincinnati Bengals pick in mock drafts.

And Mayer says playing with Joe Burrow and the Bengals would be a nice fit.

Speaking with reporters at the scouting combine, Mayer said he grew up near the Bengals stadium and that he models his game after Travis Kelce. He added this about the Bengals drafting him, according to Fox 19’s Jeremy Rauch: “Joe Burrow throwing me the ball? It would be awesome.”

The Bengals will add multiple tight ends this offseason with their first three names on the depth chart headed to free agency, headlined by Hayden Hurst.

Notably, though, this draft class is very deep at tight end, so even if Mayer’s on the board near the end of the first round, the team might go for value at another spot.

It’s debatable whether Mayer will even be there for the Bengals after scoring 16 touchdowns over his last two seasons, but it’s clear he wouldn’t mind staying home and playing with Burrow.

