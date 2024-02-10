Michael Lombardi to Pat McAfee: Cincinnati interviewed Chip Kelly, hired Scott Satterfield

Chip Kelly

Michael Lombardi, an NFL analyst and former executive, made a claim during an appearance on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" that got the attention of many Cincinnati Bearcats football fans.

Lombardi told McAfee that Chip Kelly, who was named Friday night the Ohio State Buckeyes' new offensive coordinator, interviewed for the UC job last year and didn't get it.

"Chip's been trying to get out of UCLA," Lombardi said on the show. "He interviewed for the University of Cincinnati job last year. I don't know if many people know that, but he did. He didn't get that job. He didn't get it. No, they hired Satterfield. … Absolutely. That's fact. That's not debatable."

Kelly reportedly resigned as UCLA's head coach to take OSU's OC job. He became the Bruins' head coach in 2018.

Kelly was the Philadelphia Eagles' head coach for three seasons from 2013 to 2015, and the San Francisco 49ers' head coach in 2016.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Michael Lombardi to Pat McAfee: Cincinnati interviewed Chip Kelly