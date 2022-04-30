COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland football coach Michael Locksley has agreed to a new five-year contract that runs through the 2026 season.

The school announced the deal and said the contract includes incentives that could extend it up to two additional years.

Locksley is entering his fourth season at Maryland. The Terrapins went 7-6 last season, including a victory in the Pinstripe Bowl. It was their first winning season since 2014.

“Coach Locks continues to build our program and has high expectations and we know he is the man to lead us there,” athletic director Damon Evans said. “We are thrilled he will be leading our football program into the future as the best is certainly ahead.”

Maryland and Ohio State were the only teams to rank among the top four in the Big Ten in scoring offense, total offense and passing offense in 2021. Terps quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa set a school record with 3,860 yards passing, and he returns this season.

Michael Locksley extends Maryland contract for 5 years originally appeared on NBCSports.com